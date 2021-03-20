Kim Kardashian: Drake says he’s never slept with the bimbo!

Kim Kardashian is rumored to have been having an affair with rapper Drake while she was still married to Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are done. The star of Keeping Up with Kardashians is therefore free. And rapper Drake may be interested.

Drake and Kim Kardashian have known each other for a very long time. And since her divorce from Kanye West, Kylie Jenner’s sister is single.

Indeed, the couple had been struggling for quite some time. And it was in February 2021 that they announced their separation.

Kanye West doesn’t want to hear about his ex-wife anymore. So the way is clear for Drake?

Indeed, the performer of “God’s Plan” seems very interested in Kim Kardashian. And this isn’t the first time the rapper has shown him his interest.

He has already insinuated that she had a relationship with her in his 2021 song “Wants and Needs”. An affair she allegedly had while she was married to Kanye West.

An informant told the Heat website: “Drake never understood what Kim was seeing in Kanye. She said for years that she was not the right guy for her and that everything would end in tears.

And according to him, the Canadian would have jumped at the chance since the announcement of his divorce. So she would have sent her messages and asked to see her.

But the pretty brunette is not quite ready to embark on a new romance yet. She is afraid to go too fast and wants to wait for her divorce to end.

IS KIM KARDASHIAN AND DRAKE A COUPLE?

All these stories about Kim Kardashian and Drake are just rumors. And the principal concerned never reacted to these statements.

Only his song leaves doubts about this romance. Excerpt from his latest EP Scary Hours 2, Drake says a little too much about his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Indeed, one can hear the phrases: “Yeah, I should probably get closer to Yeezy, I need Jesus/But as soon as I confess my sins, he’s not going to believe us.”

This suggests that a possible romance took place while the star was still married. This did not fail to make Kanye West react who denies the accusations.

He then said: “The fact that people are making rumors suggesting that you slept with my wife and that you don’t say anything. It doesn’t. »

And to get a clear picture, the media outlet Gossip of the City contacted Drake. And asked him if she would reconnect with Kim Kardashian since the announcement of his divorce. To which she replied “obviously.”

It must be said that this situation is very ambiguous. But Drake is playing with this story and casts doubt.