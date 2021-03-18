Kim Kardashian: Drake willing to do anything to date Kanye West’s ex?

According to several rumors, it seems that Drake has decided to put in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, who is in divorce with Kanye West!

For the past few weeks, Kim Kardashian fans have been following her love stories. Since she sought a divorce from Kanye West, several stars would be willing to do anything to date her. This is particularly the case with Drake.

Several months ago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have shocked the Web. The reason? They announced their divorce. It must be said that since the rapper decided to run for president, his life has taken a new turn.

Kanye West had made remarks about abortion that had shocked the Internet. He had not hesitated to insult Kris Jenner on Twitter and had swung that Kim Kardashian had cheated on him. She said at the time that her husband was bipolar.

The young woman did everything possible for her husband to take treatment to treat his bipolarity. The artist has always refused, which has led to a divorce request.

As expected, some people already want to get into a relationship with their wives. According to several rumors, Drake would like to try an adventure with the pretty brunette. At least that’s what a source revealed.

In an interview with Heat, she revealed: “Drake never understood what Kim was seeing in Kanye. He said for years that he was not the right guy for her and that everything would end in tears.

DRAKE READY TO GIVE KIM KARDASHIAN TIME

The source added: “He was surprised that it took him so long to realize it. He began sending messages to Kim Kardashian as soon as it became clear that divorce was inevitable.

She also said: “He is ready to see her when she decides and he is confident that this will happen soon. Kim Kardashian fears getting involved too quickly with someone else before the divorce is settled.”

In an interview with Page Six, another relative explained: “Divorce is taking place because Kim has grown up a lot. At the same time, Kanye talks about becoming president and says crazy things. She’s just tired of it.”

Kim Kardashian also said: “I think it’s been a very difficult year (Editor’s note: 2020). But I also think it was a huge cleansing. And just a huge opportunity to be really grateful for the simple things.”

On the other hand, tensions appear to have emerged between the two parents. According to Page Six: “Before Kim even filled out the paperwork,” Kanye changed his numbers.