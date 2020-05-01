Kim Kardashian draws with her children for an association !

Kim Kardashian has decided to engage in the fight against hunger in the world. So she made beautiful drawings for association

Even in the period of confinement, Kim Kardashian continues to be involved in works of charity. Itto combat against hunger in the world. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

This is now a good time family West is confined. This difficult time does not prevent Kim Kardashian to be more versatile than ever !

The starlet has already launched its lingerie brand. She even makes her own promotion. It has also put on sale its new make-up range, in tribute to her wedding with Kanye West.

But the mom does not stop there ! It has also decided to be involved in works of charity. Well, yes ! The young woman is not a bimbo without a bottom ! She is very generous !

During this period of confinement, Kim Kardashian has so decided to think those who are fighting desperately against hunger. This is now several weeks that it is the advertising the association of Feeding America.

It is a committee that fight against the end in the United States. Many are the celebrities that support it, like Miley Cyrus.

Kim Kardashian is campaigning for the good cause

In this Friday, may 1, Kim Kardashian has decided to make pretty pictures with his kids, to this association. They are really too cute !

And that’s not all ! The pretty brunette took the opportunity to spend an important message about the association that fights against hunger. It was close to his heart.

“I wanted to make you part of a project. I’ve been doing some drawings with my children for a good cause : be sure that, in this period, the families have enough food. “

“‘Together without hanger’ is the movement in question. If you give three dollars, I believe that it allows to provide two meals “. She was then nominated for five people. His mother and some of her sisters.

