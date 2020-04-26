Kim Kardashian earn $ 500,000 by post instagram

The impressive rate of posts Instagram of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has claimed that her posts Instagram brought him up to a million dollars each.

Kim Kardashian has managed to make its reputation on the social networks very lucrative ! According to Business Insiderthe star of the reality show american revealed, in the context of a court case opposing it to the clothing site Missguided, how much cost a partnership with it on Instagram. It teaches you that Kim Kardashian typically earns a million dollars a year for ” a single publication on Instagram promoting the product of another company that I like “.

When it comes to promoting regular, going beyond a simple post, Kim Kardashian says she then attempts to conclude agreements with the brands for a amount of several millions of dollars in trying to get shares in the holder of the licence. The icon of the reality tv is also a business woman extraordinaire and his lawyer Todd Wilson ensures that this type of partnerships have been entered into “on numerous occasions” in the past. “Under the terms of this license, the company has the right to use the name and image of Kim to advertise and sell its products,” said the lawyer for the american star and his company, Kimsaprincess.

A compensation of more than $ 6 million (u.s. $ 5.35 million euros) per year

And Kim Kardashian didn’t even have a heavy burden of advertising in return ! “Kim has promotional obligations minimum,” says his lawyer. Todd Wilson adds that it has negotiated recently in the name of the wife of Kanye West with a company of consumer goods and that “in return, this consumer goods company has agreed to pay compensation of more than $ 6 million (u.s. $ 5.35 million euros) per year, in addition to the granting of a substantial interest in the company “.

Kim Kardashian explains her side that she refused to accept frequently of the potential transactions, and insists on the obligation of companies to obtain its approval before making the promotion of products that use his name and image. It is for this reason that she brought a legal action against Missguided before the court for the central district of California, accusing the brand of ready-to-wear “illegal diversion” of the image and the character of Kim Kardashian. She asks for 10 million dollars (approximately 9 million euros) in damages and interest.