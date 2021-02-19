Kim Kardashian earns nearly a million dollars per Instagram post!

Kim Kardashian makes a huge fortune on Instagram! Indeed, her posts are estimated at more than 1 million dollars. We’re telling you everything!

Kim Kardashian earns millions of dollars from her Instagram posts! Indeed, the star is demanding huge sums to advertise brands on her profile.

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is the queen of Instagram! Indeed, Kanye West’s ex manages her image perfectly on the famous social network. And not a day goes by without her making the buzz with her photos!

The It-girl has a huge community behind her. It has more than 205 million followers who follow its daily adventures. Incredible!

Kim Kardashian has a real power of influence over her fans. And brands are willing to pay millions to appear in her photos!

So the star has developed a real business on Instagram. Indeed, the star is asking for huge sums to make a sponsored post. And its rates may surprise you!

The bomb recently revealed the price of her Instagram posts. And her photos cost no less than a million dollars! A rather lucrative business when you know that the star shares several shots a day!

KIM KARDASHIAN EARNS MILLIONS OF DOLLARS THANKS TO INSTAGRAM!

Kim Kardashian uses her fame to make a fortune on the Web. Despite its exorbitant prices, many brands call on the star to gain visibility.

The bomb thus raises nearly $1 million to talk about a product in a photo. Incredible!

The young mother thus multiplies the collaborations on her profile. It’s not uncommon to see her talking about her favorite products or her latest favorites.

These are actually product placements that make him a lot of money! But that doesn’t stop internet users from following her news and buying the same brands as her! Incredible!

Kim Kardashian no longer has to prove herself on the Web! The star is one of the most popular influencers in the world. So the bomb has a bright future ahead of it!

Social networks are not the star’s main source of income. Indeed, the sulfurous brunette also earns millions of euros with her various brands of clothing and beauty.

According to Forbes magazine, the It Girl’s fortune is estimated to be more than $350 million. Incredible! Like what, the young woman is a real business woman!

Between her companies, her show, and social networks, Kim Kardashian manages her business with a master’s hand! And the latter has not finished impressing us with her exploits!

It remains to be seen whether the star is considering new projects in 2021 to further exploit her image! Case to follow!