Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, the Twitter accounts of the famous suspended after hacking

Twitter said the hackers had penetrated Wednesday of its internal systems to hijack the accounts of some of the characters more closely on the social network and the use of them for the harvest of the cryptomonnaie.

Among the hacked accounts included those of the candidates for the american presidency, Joe Biden, the tv reality star Kim Kardashian, or even the business man, Elon Musk.

Twitter has indicated that employees who have access to the internal systems of the company had been successfully targeted by hackers who have used this access to take control of the accounts of many very visible (including audited accounts) and tweet on your behalf”.

The social network said it was investigating “other malicious activities” that may have been carried out by hackers, and the information to which they may have access to it. He added that he was going to give more details, when this is possible.

Symbol of the gravity of the problem, Twitter has taken the extraordinary step of preventing at least some of these accounts, that is said to be “certified” to send messages for several hours. The social network said that it would restore full access to the features of the accounts only when it has the certainty of being able to do so in conditions of safety.

Public, the data show that the pirates have received the equivalent of more than $ 100,000 in cryptomonnaie.

The CEO of Twitter, said the social network was on a diagnosis of the incident, and has promised to share “everything that we can when we have fully understood what exactly happened.” “Tough day for us on Twitter,” added Jack Dorsey.

The actions of the u.s.-based company have lost almost 5% in trading after the closing date and before deleting their losses.

In the hours that followed the initial attack, some of the main users of the platform seemed to have difficulties to regain control of his Twitter account. By Elon Musk, for example, a tweet asking for the cryptomonnaie has been removed, and, a little later, a second and a third appeared in the account of the owner of Tesla.

The accounts of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, Bill Gates, or even those companies, Uber and Apple have also been affected by the cyber attack.

The objective of accounts amounted to several tens of millions of followers. It is not unlikely that the social media accounts are hijacked, the experts have been surprised by the scope and coordination of the incident, which posits that, according to them, questions about the security of Twitter. “This seems to be the worst cyber attack against a social platform important to this day“said Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the security company CrowdStrike. “We are fortunate that (…) the only thing that hackers have done is to defraud about $ 110,000 in bitcoins of about 300 people,” he added.