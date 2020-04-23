Kim Kardashian FaceTimes with Chris Harrison after the final “Bachelor”

Kim Kardashian had the chance to FaceTime with host Bachelor Chris Harrison after the grand finale of the last night.

She was attending a party to watch the Bachelor, which was attended also by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The stars have won three cakes on the theme of the bachelor’s degree with Peter Weber, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss presented on the three.

About its history Instagram, Kim has revealed that she got the tea Chris Harrisonbut has not revealed what was said during the call.

Check out what has been published on Instagram Story…