Kim Kardashian: Fans think she’s in a relationship with Maluma!

According to rumors, Kim Kardashian got along very well with the Colombian singer Maluma, when he came to Miami.

The divorce proceedings between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are beautiful and well underway. However, rumors say that the young woman has regained love with Maluma.

THE END FOR THE KIM KARDASHIAN/KANYE WEST COUPLE

It is no longer a secret for anyone. After seven years of passionate love, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to split up.

While the tabloids claim that it was the young woman who filed the divorce file, the rapper is“very annoyed that the story is constantly presented as her divorce,” a source told page six.

Before adding: “In fact, it was he who said for a year that they had nothing in common except the children and that he wanted to get out of this situation”.

We also learn that Kanye West has let Kim Kardashian “file the file first for her dignity“.

But beware, these are just rumors. One thing is certain, however, that the young woman intends to continue to fight for custody of their children: Chicago, North, Psalm, Saint.

IS SHE IN LOVE AGAIN?

Many people want to know where Kim Kardashian is, sentimentally speaking. That was without counting on the Colombian singer, Maluma.

Indeed, the two stars were very close at the opening of The Goodtime Hotel in Miami last Friday.

Of course, fans were quick to speculate about a possible rapprochement between them. “Am I the only one who thinks Maluma and Kim Kardashian would make the most adorable couple? I loved their photos in Miami,” “I don’t know you, but I’m here for Kim Kardashian and Maluma. They are sexy together” or “I really like the idea of Kim Kardashian and Maluma as a couple”, they commented on the web.

And you, do you think they would go well together? At D1SoftBall News, in any case, we totally approve of this adventure between its two big stars.

But let’s not go so fast! An anonymous new source told Page Six that Kim Kardashian and Maluma seemed “happy to see each other” and that they were talking in a “friendly” way. ouch!

A second anonymous source also gave his views on the situation. She said: “They are only friends and have a lot of friends in common. It’s nothing romantic”. That’s what it says!

To say the least, Kim Kardashian is not yet ready to show off a new man’s arm. However, it is advisable to stay on the lookout for every detail. Case to follow then!