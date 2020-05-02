Kim Kardashian fights to free a man accused of murder

Kim Kardashian does know his displeasure on the canvas : A man she believes to be innocent, was sentenced to death for a triple homicide.

The star wants to release it, and to him brought justice for his accusation to be wrong, according to her, the police of the state of Ohio.

A case that is of interest to Kim Kardashian

The star of the reality tvKim Kardashian, continue his fight to improve the judicial system in the United States !

It is from her home, while she is confined to California, that the famous celebrity in question is addressed to the authorities of the state of theOhio in a tweet.

She was accused of having sent to prison a man she believes to be innocentKevin Keith.

Kevin Keith had been arrested and found guilty of the murder of three people in 1994 and had received the death penalty for this crime. However, his death sentence was subsequently revoked by the governor of the state in 2010, Ted Strickland. His sentence exchange then the death penalty life in prison. The reason for this change of sentence ? The trial of this case of three murders was soiled by several defects in the procedures !

The star organised his defence on the networks in favour of the inmate

Speaking on Twitterthe star accuses the police of the state of Ohio to have sloppy the case. It defends Kevin Keith that it considers to be the real victim because he went from a normal life to be accused of having killed three people and then to receive a death sentence in only four months ! Too much of injustice according to the star.

She concludes her message by asking the authorities of the state of Ohio to repair these so-called injustices quickly. The urgency in his message comes from the fact that the prison where is jailed Kevin Keith, called Marion prison, is the prison with the largest number of cases of contamination by the Coronavirus !

The star of the social networks knows Kevin Keith since July 2019. She had even met the latter via video conferencing !

She asked the justice not to delay to correct their error in view of the current situation of the prison. In fact, Marion prison has counted Monday 1 950 case positive Coronavirus on its 2 500 prisoners in addition to 154 employees the prison is about one-third of the staff.

Kim Kardashian is more interested in justice

The business woman, Kim Kardashian studied law ! His interest in the functioning of the justice system in his country continuous therefore, to grow. His efforts to help Kevin, might seem inconsistent, but the star has already succeeded in one of its campaigns before.

She had helped to argue the case Alice Marie Johnson in 2018 to the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

A other case in which it was interested was that ofAlexis Martin which she spoke in “The Justice Project “a docu-series of the star. The woman in question was a victim of sex trafficking at the young age of 14 years. She was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the murder of her pimp when she was only 15 years old when the crime and that she hadn’t even killed herself ! Mike DeWinethe governor of the state of Ohio has recently changed its worth it. It will not be jailed but will go in a home and will be under supervision for a period determined by the authorities.

Don’t miss our page on Facebook!

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













