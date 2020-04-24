Kim Kardashian fights with Kourtney : viewers shocked by their violence

This is not the great love between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. In an episode of their series of reality-The incredible family Kardashian, the two sisters got into a fight and came to blows.

It is now nearly 13 years that the cameras have invested the mansions of the family Kardashian. If Rob no longer appears for several seasons, her big sister Kourtney would like to also find his peace. In the last episode of the 17th season, the eldest of the clan K were given to understand his mother and her famous sisters that she could not bear the shoots. ” I feel I have been bullied for two years by Kim and Khloé, if I don’t do something that fits their mold of how they want me to be. I can never win with them. This can no longer be light and fun, everyone takes everything so personally, including myself. This is simply not enjoyable to spend time together “, she said before adding :” This is not although I feel as if I was at my breaking point… I need a break and I do not want to be filmed. “

The wife of Younes Bendjima has finally changed his mind, since the viewers were found in the 18th season – currently in distribution in the United States. Kourtney has apparently agreed to continue the show, but it seems that the tensions with her sisters have not addressed for as much. This week, a heated argument broke out between the ex Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian. The settlement account up quickly in the pressure and the gestures violent coming fast and furious. The wife of Kanye West has in effect thrown to slap her big sister and give him a kick. While Klhoé, robe, tried to separate them (while Kendall Jenner attended the performance without moving), this is the time Kourtney who hit Kim.

Users discuss on the violent argument between Kim and Kourtney

“I don’t want to sit next to your big c*l ! “, shouted the eldest, before the mother of 4 children not to be answered : “But go ! “ End of the drama. Shocked (or amused for some) by the images broadcast on television, people obviously have commented on the scene on social networks. “Kim, it has put real pies from auntie “, “Kourtney is her big sister anyway… “, “Kourtney is the greatest, but no one respects “, “They have almost 40 years and they fight like little girls “, “It has ended “, “Slapping cowboy “one can read in the reactions on Twitter. As the years pass, but the old grievances still remain. And it hurts !