Kim Kardashian : For Kanye West, it stops the pictures of her fully nude

In 2019, Kanye West has promised that he would put his genius to the service of God. This belief, he tries to instill in his entourage. First question : his wife, Kim Kardashian, that he no longer wishes to see in a sexy outfit, and photos of charm. After arguments and negotiations, the superstar reality tv shows co-op…

“It is important [que Kim Kardashian] shows himself in all his splendour and in all his power. Her power is in her body, in her nudity“had explained to Kanye West in the radio broadcast The Breakfast Clubin February of 2015. At the time, Yeezy was reacting to the publication of the magazine cover of Kim Kardashian for Paper. The bomb of 39 years was fully nude, front the lens of photographer Jean-Paul Goude.

“You’ve thought about our four children ?”

Four years later, Kanye West has completely changed her mind ! “I hadn’t realized that I faced in my soul and in my spirit as a man married and in love. And you have a thought about our four children ?“he asked Kim after the Met Gala 2019, which she had attended in a dress designed by Thierry Mugler. The artist has suddenly become a devout christian and has dedicated his ninth album to Jesus Christ in the document titled Jesus Is King (“Jesus is King” in English). This revelation motivated him to give up his addictions to sex and porn movies. She also pushes him to ask Kim Kardashian to adopt a style of dress less seductive, and to prohibit the make-up of their eldest daughter 6 years old, North (who can blame them for this decision ?…).

“I listen and I understand. But in the end, it always leaves me the freedom that I demand to do what I want“found the interested in an interview New York Magazine. This “freedom“it is necessary ; the mom of North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West has launched a line of underwear called Skims. She wears the articles in the manner of a muse, on photos published on Instagram.