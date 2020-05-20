Kim Kardashian forgets two of his fingers in a photo editing

Despite the confinement and the crisis of the coronavirus, Kim Kardashian continues to fuel its account of Instagram for its 168 million followers. But one of the last posts date was thus annoying some users.

In this post very sexy, what we see is Kim Kardashian back with a head of hair that has taken amazing accents the reptilians. But it seems that the photo retouching have forgotten a small detail that has very quickly been spotted by the eye of internet users on the lookout.

On one of the two images, we guess in effect two fingers hidden on the right side of her hair, then she is back and both hands against the wall.

On Twitter, the comments were not lost on rain: “You were better at Photoshop and editing before “, “You forgot a hand in your hair “, ” You would have had to edit that one… saw that you’re a pro in editing “.

But we know that Kim Kardashian remains impervious to criticism. She has also published the following day a photo of her in a swimsuit golden near a beach.