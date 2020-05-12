Kim Kardashian future governor of California ? What are his political ambitions ? (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian could she follow in the footsteps ofArnold Schwarzenegger and become governor of California ? Or better yet, will she do as well as Donald Trump moving from the status of a business woman, star of the tv for the president of the United States ? The information may lend to smile, but it is with great seriousness that the journalist Pauline Delassus has mentioned this possibility on the plateau d’It is not lyingthis Saturday , 9 November.

It must be said that for the purposes of his book On the night of Kim Kardashian in which she recounts the turning circle, which has been a victim of the american star, the author has scoured the life of the latter. In fact, it’s estimated that Kim Kardashian “probably has a political ambition”. “No presidential right away,” recognizes the journalist who rather think of the stage from below, as for example governor of California. “She works in this direction. It was full of policy positions, she is committed. She wants to become a lawyer, which would be a way for it to get more serious and become a bit more credible, maybe. It is this journey which is exciting,” she as well said to Laurent Ruquier.

Pauline Delassus also recalled that Kim Kardashian had arranged to meet with Donald Trump at the White House in order to obtain the grace of a prisoner who had asked for his help. Now, Kim Kardashian advocates for prison reform, while she has resumed her law studies to become a lawyer as was his father.

