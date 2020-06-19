Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and More Celebs honor the day of emancipation

Diplo: “There is 155 years of age. There is not so long ago, really. We need the 19 June as the national day of education. We, whites, must realize that we are not after the race. We must learn to love and celebrate our differences instead of pretending they don’t exist. we have to listen. we must present ourselves to each other. I encourage all those who do not have to go to an event. there is a unity and a connection that makes me believe that we can change the world. “

Gabrielle Union: “#Juneteenth Claim their freedom, their equality, their struggle, their love, their joy, their anger. Continue to shit !! Stop the killers of #BreonnaTaylor !!!!!!!!”

Russell Wilson: “The day of emancipation. The end of slavery. A day to celebrate freedom. A time to educate and celebrate the black culture. #The day of emancipation.”

Viola Davis: “#HappyJuneteenth I’m going to say what this” day of emancipation “,” Liberation “,” Freedom Day means to me. This means that in order to be really and truly released from prison, and of oppression in ALL aspects of this country. To break the micro and macroagressions attitudes, the ignorance, the apathy, the policies and political ideologies steeped in systemic racism. So … this day is a marker of “woke up” … But … if there is something to celebrate, these are my ancestors, African-Americans who have survived the atrocities and the stain of slavery. They have survived with the grace, love and strength. I am honored today with the promise that I will continue to fight for their dreams and their hopes uncharted … I’m going to fight for your God has the right to live as a human being. In the name of #BreonnaTaylor, #SandraBland, #GeorgeFloyd, #RayshardBrooks, #EmmettTill, #MedgerEvers … and MILLIONS MORE ….. AMEN !!!!! “

Chadwick Boseman“Knowledge has always been power, but the June 19, 1865, more than two years after the emancipation proclamation, the knowledge that he was finally delayed freedom of the slaves in Texas. We are closer to the ratification of the 13th amendment of December 1865.” Knowing our history is one of the many ways of breaking the cycle of racial injustice in this country. To elevate and amplify the voices of Black people. Support businesses owned by Black people. Please contact us and enclose. Act through causes and organizations, such as @blklivesmatter @naacp @campaignzero @bailproject @ whenweallvote and @colorofchange. ⁣ ⁣

155 years later, they are all trying to learn from our past, to create together a better future. Not only the day of today. All of the days.⁣

#The day of the emancipation happy! “