Kim Kardashian goes to the sale of masks on Instagram !

To combat the spread of the covid-19, Kim Kardashian announced her first collection of masks with its brand SKIMS.

In order to participate in the fight against the spread of the covid-19, Kim Kardashian invests its mark SKIMS in the manufacture of masks ! MCE tells you more.

It should be to cope with the means of the board ! Yes, this pandemic covid-19 pushes people to buy masks to protect themselves against the virus.

The problem ? There is no masks available for all the world ! Also, many pharmacies find themselves completely robbed because of it.

But this is no reason to sit idly by ! Then the business woman, Kim Kardashian, decides to take things in hand.

While the wife of the american rapper Kanye West is the head of the lingerie brand SKIMS, she has an idea. Why not keep his tissues to make masks ?

And without further ado, Kim Kardashian immediately goes to work ! As well, the pretty brunette is trying to bring his own personal touch. She wants to sell masks more than stylish.

Kim Kardashian proved a massive hit with his masks

In fact, Kim Kardashian does not want to derogate from its own rules. It should be always stay sexy and on-trend, and this in any circumstances !

Then leave to wear a mask, as much as it is nice and comfortable to wear. Moreover, it is for this reason that the student lawyer manufactures of several colors.

Thus, the mark SKIMS offers 5 different color. As the white, two types of beige, a brown and a black. Yes, she has imagined in function of the different skin tones of skin.

But how much is a mask ? Only 8 dollars ! In fact, Kim Kardashian would like to be able to make it accessible to all those who want it !

However, the star of the Incredible Family Kardashian is aware of the poverty in some people. Then, it proves once again that she has the hand on the heart.

More than determined to help the people in need, SKIMS was engaged give 10 000 masks to organizations Baby2Baby, Good + Foundation, THE Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

