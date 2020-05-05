Kim Kardashian : Gross error of retouching on her photos hot

Confined, deprived of their freedom of movement, the stars communicate with the rest of the world thanks to social networks. Kim Kardashian is sharing with its nearly 170 million followers Instagram his everyday images, punctuated by her family and her sexy photos. Internet users suspect its still the edit, and noticed a gross error.

The race for the title of star most sexy of the planet is played mainly on Instagram. Kim Kardashian has the support of over 168 million subscribers, with whom she has shared two new photos, inspired by the reptiles. Wearing a bra in snake skin and partly covered with a cloth of the same pattern, the bomb 39-year-old address for the users a look “venomous“as she wrote in the caption.

The attention of some users is so focused on her hair, also colored how skin snake. On the second picture, they noticed two fingers of the right hand side. Strange thing : Kim lays back and she has her hands against a wall.