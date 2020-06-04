Kim Kardashian had an effect on investors

(AOF) – Coty has jumped by more than 13% Wednesday, thanks to the effect Kardashian. The cosmetics group from the us has indeed announced discussions with the iconic Kim Kardashian in view of a possible collaboration. Coty has already entered into a partnership of 600 million dollars with one of the young sisters of the star of reality tv show, the top model Kylie Jenner.

2020 Agence Option Finance (AOF) – All rights reserved by AOF. AOF collects its data from sources it considers to be most safe. However, the reader remains solely responsible for their interpretation and use of the information made available to it. So the reader should take AOF and its contributors harmless from any claim resulting from this use. Agence Option Finance (AOF) is a trademark of the groupe Option Finance