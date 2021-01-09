Kim Kardashian “had enough” with Kanye West

A former nanny for the star reached her limit with the rapper’s behavior.

Kim Kardashian tried to save her marriage to Kanye West, according to her former nanny, but she had “had enough” with the rapper’s behavior.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, reportedly instructed a lawyer to begin negotiating the terms of the divorce with her husband, the 43-year-old rapper.

Now 52-year-old Pam Behan has claimed that Kim wants to move on as Kanye “can’t handle” his billion-dollar success and it has wrecked her marriage.

Pam was the babysitter for the Kardashian family from 1991 to 1996 and helped raise Kim and her sisters during that time while they lived in Beverly Hills.

He also acted as Kris Jenner’s personal assistant during that time and has since sought to remain close to the family.

Speaking to the English newspaper The Sun, Pam has said that the reason why it seems that Kim’s third marriage is going to fail is that men are “intimidated” by her “beauty and intelligence.”

Pam said, “If I could talk to Kim now, I would tell her that I want her to be happy, to be strong.”

“And at this point, I think she is doing the right thing by ending the marriage.”

She has also said that there are “good things” in the future for Kim and that she is a “winner” who will be able to weather the difficult days ahead.

Pam said Kanye can’t handle “money, power, fame, success” as Kim can.

While Kanye seems more isolated at his Wyoming ranch, Pam says Kim will have the full support of her family.

She said: “But one thing is for sure, the family will be there to support her. On their show, you may see them arguing, but when needed, they are there for each other, there is no doubt about that. “

The former babysitter said that Kim had supported Kanye, but that there is a time when she has to let him go.

She added: “She has been by his side for a long time. Even though a lot of negativity when bad things were said and done ”.

“I give her a lot of credit for that, but at some point, enough is enough, and Kim has reached that point and I really don’t blame her.”