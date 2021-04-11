Kim Kardashian happy to be surrounded by her sisters during her divorce!

Kim Kardashian is very happy to be surrounded by her sisters during this difficult time.

KIM KARDASHIAN ON TOP

It’s no secret that the star of the Incredible Kardashian Family and rapper Kanye West are in the middle of a divorce. Kim Kardashian launched divorce proceedings last February.

The couple has been separated for several months. But since the announcement of their divorce, the young woman floods the social networks of Revenge Looks. To the delight of her fans!

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian appears in looks as hot as sexy. The “revenge” look is simply the fact of being fresher than ever after a breakup.

We remember Lady Di in 1994 who had blown away the world in a little black strapless silk dress. It was in the middle of Prince Charles’ divorce proceedings.

30 years later, the American starlet takes up the concept. To show Kanye West how much he will regret his wife, the young woman multiplies styles.

Between her photos in bikinis, tight dresses, or crop top corsets, fans of the young woman are delighted to see her so beautiful and fulfilled. But despite appearances, this period is still difficult to live with. In fact, the young woman was able to count on the support of her family to keep a smile on her face.

On Instagram, the young mom shared a photo surrounded by her sisters. We discover a story of Kim Kardashian with Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.“I AM VERY GRATEFUL”

The four young women pose in their garden. “I’m very grateful,” reads the story of the star of the Incredible Kardashian Family.

In fact, since the announcement of her divorce, Kim Kardashian has indeed been able to count on the support of her loved ones. In the new episodes of the famous reality show, we discovered an excerpt where Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian did everything to make her change her mind.

The two young women and their sister had organized a little girl’s evening. On the program: alcohol, alcohol, and alcohol. Khloé Kardashian explained that after trying everything, only a good bottle could bring a smile back to her sister!

In any case, it seems to have worked well. In addition to this method, the young woman’s relatives showed that they were always there for her.

After 7 years of marriage and 4 children, the mythical couple separates. From now on, an agreement will have to be reached for the division of property and especially for the care of the children. Case to follow.