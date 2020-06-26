Kim Kardashian harassed her because of Kanye West and Nicki Minaj !

Kim Kardashian is very influential in the social networks. The fans have harassed her because of Nicki Minaj, and a collaboration with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has a great influence on the social networks. Therefore, fans of Nicki Minaj to go through him to convince Kanye West to get a sound.

Kim Kardashian is a relationship of several years with Kanye West. The two stars are experiencing ups and downs but they are trying to take the photo. On the other hand, have had four children and seems happy.

The actress shoulder of her husband, and she supports him in all his projects. In fact, it even seems that she respects your opinion, even when she disagrees with him. In recent years, it has become the mainstay of Kanye.

So, this week, Nicki Minaj has tried compelling in their own way of Kanye West out their sound. In fact, they have worked together on a song called ” New Body “. This song was released on the album of Kanye , ” Yandhi “.

However, the husband of Kim Kardashian does not seem motivated. Because of this, Nicki has asked fans to harass the actress in the social networks.

Kim Kardashian harassed by the fans of Nicki Minaj !

Thursday, June 15, Nicki Minaj has had enough of answering to the fans about the release of his feat with Kanye West. Therefore, we asked fans to send messages to Kim Kardashian on social networks. The purpose would be to harass her to crack Kanye West.

” Send messages to Kim all day if you want a New Body “she wrote on Twitter.

Since then, the star has deleted his message, but fans have had time to read it. Therefore, Kim Kardashian is been a flood of tweets about the part of her husband. As well, Kanye West can’t ignore messages from fans.

However, Nicki Minaj has also chosen a new victim. In addition to Kanye West, she he invited fans to send tweets to the rapper, ASAP Ferg for the launch of one of their songs. By doing this, Nicki is waiting to see the result of all of their exploits and she knows how to take it !

