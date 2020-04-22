Kim Kardashian has a message for the “young and healthy” in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus

Kim Kardashian checks in with his fans in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, aged 39 years, has Twitter Tuesday, march 17, to take the floor.

“Please everyone, especially the young and healthy, please take the directive to stay at home very seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mother, your father, your grandparents, your sisters, your brothers, your children and your community,” she wrote.

“Unless you leave your home to go to work, do the full of food and essential commodities, see your doctor, or help a person in need, an elderly neighbour, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus” continued.

“Also remember that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, sex, etc” added. “This applies to all of us, and we will succeed together. Send much love to everyone and keep everyone in prayers of my family. “

