KIM KARDASHIAN HAS ALREADY WON HALLOWEEN DISGUISED AS CAROLE BASKIN FROM “TIGER KING”

Kim Kardashian has already won Halloween and the night of the 31st is yet to arrive!
Ms. West has shared lots of videos on her Instagram Stories, where she and her children and BFF Jonathan Cheban get ready for a little house party. Their Tiger King-themed group disguise is awesome!
Halloween has officially started 😍 this is so cute 💕
Kim disguised herself in the posh version of Carole Baskin, the famous and (a little bit controversial) great cat lady has never been so glamorous!
The 40-year-old’s lifelong best friend, Jonathan Cheban, has instead transformed into Joe Exotic, complete with an oxygenated mullet, handlebar mustache, eyebrow piercing, and dazzling shirt.
We could not miss the tiger cubs that are played by the little ones of the house: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
How adorable are they in their rompers and brindle makeup ?!
My favourite duo 😍 they're so adorable
Knowing Kim, we’re sure this costume will be just the first in a long line. Of course, we can’t wait to find out how Halloween night will amaze us!