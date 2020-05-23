Kim Kardashian has once given to Kanye West as a birthday gift of $750,000

It is not uncommon for couples, lovers or married, are going above and beyond each year for birthday gifts and surprises. But, when you are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, gifts are a whole other level. Of the lavish gifts and expensive travels regularly between the couple, and then everyone usually shares details on the social networks. The fans are often impressed by price tags, high-end accompany these gifts. In fact, Kardashian even went so far as to spend $ 750,000 in gift for his father-in-law.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West | Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / . via .

Where the romance began

If you do not connect yourself to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you may not know not the love story of this famous couple. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West had forged a style of life-public and professional success well before meeting. The courtship began in early 2012 before to confirm the details of their family which would soon grow in December of the same year. “We feel so blessed and lucky,” shared Kardashian on her blog at the time, announcing the first pregnancy of the couple together.

The family Kardashian-West continues to grow

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have met and have welcomed their first daughter, North, in June 2013. The two were married the following year, in may. They did not wait long to expand their family in the grass, and the new mom announced in may 2015 that child number two was on the way. Holy West is born in December, 2015. The celebrity couple have announced the birth of their third child in 2018, and Chicago West has done the trifecta for the family West. But they had not yet finished, and a fourth child came in may of last year via a surrogate mother, a son they named Psalm. Today, the family is West sharing with the public its celebrations, and there seems to be a trend between the two, to surpass in regards to birthdays.

The high-end gift with a price of $750,000

Kim Kardashian gave Kanye a Lamborghini for his birthday! What is the worst gift that your other half has offered? pic.twitter.com/wicDfqSN – Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) June 9, 2012

They were attending at the time where Kim Kardashian West wanted to express his love by offering a set of wheels to her new boyfriend. She did deliver a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 black as a gift for 35th anniversary. This would cost $ 750,000 but it did not seem to worry about it. While West would have loved the gesture, sumptuous and generous, he would sell the car for only a few months later, and with only 1433 miles on it. Because they enlarged their family, he said he wanted something a little more grand. Some sources suggest that it is sold at about 444 000 $. But, the gift developed was just starting to Kardashian and West.

The competition to outdo themselves with gifts and surprises

Some husbands buy flowers for their wives. Kanye West, however, donated a million dollars to the charities of his wife in the gift of himself and four children, North, St., Chicago, and Psalm. As a wedding gift, the West has presented to his new bride in a family of franchises Burger King. Not to be outdone, Kim has offered a day of vacation on the island by renting the entire location of the Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club in the Bahamas. She was also surprised once by filling the inside of a plane full of snacks and treats favorite.

Couples who are gifts are not rare. But have the bank to become large as the Wests means that these gifts regular will simply be bigger, better and more extravagant. The fans love to see the couple show their love for each other, even if it is only to dream of such a life-style for themselves.