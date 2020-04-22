Kim Kardashian has really good tips for families going crazy in quarantine

Kim Kardashian opens on to its ‘new normal’ as she continues to isolate herself during the stay in the home because of coronavirus.

Speaking to Refinery29, the beginning of the reality-old a year has admitted that most of the time, her hair is messy, and I think that I am made up two times, so that was really good these days. I felt like a completely different person when I am finally lifted and I am met “

Kim continued that “it is not always glamorous. There are so many days that I don’t brush not even the hair or that I don’t take a shower, because it is a different type of task when you need to now educate your children at home and understand everything. ”

She also offered simple advice, but wise to those parents who get a little crazy with their own family at home: “Do the best you can.”

