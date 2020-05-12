Kim Kardashian : her adorable snapshot memory with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé when they were children

PHOTO. For the transition to the new year, Kim Kardashian revealed on her account Instagram a snapshot recall where she raises a child with his two sisters, Kourtney and Khloé.

For several years, the family Kardashian has emerged as the clan’s most scrutinized in the United States. And to give the image of a perfect family and tight-knit, everyone does not hesitate to share beautiful pictures and memories. Thus, for the transition to the new year, Kim Kardashianrecently accused of black face, has not failed to disclose on his account Instagram an adorable photo, where she raises a child, alongside her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé.

“Tripled”, she simply wrote in the caption, while the three little girls are dressed almost the same way. If Kim and Kourtney wear the same set of trousers, shirt and jacket, without sleeves, the grounds of the latter are reminiscent of those seen on the dress Khloé. Smiling in front of a fireplace, three small look at maliciously the target, while the likeness of North West with her mother at the time is striking.

A greeting card… photoshopée !

Proud of his clan, Kim Kardashian regularly shares photos of family on his account Instagram. If his fans have not missed a single bit of his Christmas eve with the family, the wife of Kanye West likes to liven up his social networks photos of his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. And for the holidays, she did not fail to share many shots complicit with them, and, in particular, a greeting card, on which she photoshopé… his eldest daughter !

If the family Kardashian is known for abuse, this editing software, it is found that Kim Kardashian has not hesitated to use the technology to allow her daughter to be included on the family photo. “North was not in his good day, so I said ‘ok, we’ll do it without you’, but then she wanted to be with me only. I said, ‘good, very good, we will add it on the template with Photoshop. So this is not really her posing with everyone in the photo”had specified the star of reality tv.

