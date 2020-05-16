Kim Kardashian : her confidence rare in a fight with Paris Hilton

If Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are today’s friends, they were also the best to be the enemy. A dispute on which the wife of Kanye West is back to a half-word.

Before becoming a star of social networks and reality tv, Kim Kardashian was the assistant of Paris Hilton. She accompanied him to all his evenings, with all of its feasts connected. To such a point that the brunette on the arm of Paris Hilton began to intrigue him. After having been repeatedly photographed in the fashionable events (and especially after having seen her sex-tape broadcast), Kim K has seen its popularity explodewhen the blonde saw his decline. In 2009, it is the beginning ofa war of fame between the two women. Past girlfriends best enemy, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have finally buried the hatchet.

Kim Kardashian speaks on her relationships with Paris Hilton

It is only a few years later that the blonde and the brunette were reconciled, proving their friendship found by a declaration on the social networks. Umpteenth proof of their complicity : in may of last year, Paris Hilton has asked Kim Kardashian to appear in her video clip Best Friends’Ass (translate : The buttocks of my best friends). What has obviously accepted the sister of Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. In the teaser of the seventeenth season of The incredible family Kardashian, the output of which is scheduled for September 13 next, Kim is filmed in the process of preparing to join his girlfriend on the set of her video clip.

“I’m tired, and I have to work all night “, she explains to her little sister Khloé in the video. But despite the preparation of the prestigious evening of the MET Gala a few days later (and the impending birth of her fourth baby), the wife of 38 years is ready to let go of everything for Paris Hilton, for that it would “no matter what “. “It is important for me to be loyal to the people “said Kim Kardashian. Before adding : “It is she who launched my career. I acknowledge it now. “ Confidences rare on the part of Kim Kardashian. A fault confessed, fault forgiven ?