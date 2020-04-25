Kim Kardashian : Her daughter Chicago him chipe her shoes and her handbag

By
Kim Lee
-
0
25


This is my bag… [Il est] pink“explains Chicago with his mom, in a video released in its story Instagram of the day. The big sister of Psalm West (10 months) also love the purple, but not to the point of dethroning her favorite color.

At this rate, Chicago will definitely be the next family travel to Paris for Fashion Week. On march 2, and her dad Kanye West has unveiled the new collection of the brand, Yeezy. The fashion designer has received assistance from North, who led the final parade song.

Chicago is obviously ready to make his first step on a podium, in the middle of top models !



Related Post:  Kim Kardashian wears a pair of trousers with fringing cute while arriving for a business meeting

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here