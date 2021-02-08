Kim Kardashian: Her daughter Chicago looks more and more like her!

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian posted a photo where she showed her fans that her little girl Chicago looked a lot like her!

Three years ago, Kim Kardashian called on a surrogate mother to have her third child. A victim of placenta accretes, she is at risk of serious problems if she gets pregnant again. Chicago was born to a surrogate mother.

But that doesn’t mean that the love Kim Kardashian brings her is different from her other children. On social media, she also highlights Chicago to the delight of her fans.

Thus, they can see the evolution of the little girl as the months go by. And the least we can say is that the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has grown up well.

Chicago looks more and more like its mom. This Saturday, February 6, the young woman shared a new photo on her Instagram account. She unveiled an adorable photo of her little girl on the social network.

Chicago posed on the terrace with its most beautiful smile. As for her outfit, she also opted for a grey crop top and grey shorts. To complete her look, the little girl chose sunglasses.

With her photo, Kim Kardashian has collected more than 3.3 million “likes” in just a few hours from her fans. In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment the little girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

KIM KARDASHIAN FILLED WITH LOVE BY HER CHILDREN

Fans wrote to Kim Kardashian: “She’s literally the best.”, “This pose!”, “Omg is really a mini-you.”, “She’s adorable.”,“She’s so cute.”

Many really adorable posts that have not failed to please Kim Kardashian. She can always count on the kindness and love of her fans. They love his little girl.

On January 15, Kim Kardashian celebrated her granddaughter Chicago’s three years. On occasion, she wanted to make him a beautiful declaration of love on her Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian wrote: “My Princess Chi Chi. Today you’re three years old! You have the sweetest little loud voice I can listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all our lives.”

Kim Kardashian added: “My heart was filled when you chose me to be your mom. I can’t wait to celebrate you with Slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago.”

An adorable message that earned him more than 5 million “likes” under his photos. One thing’s for sure, fans are really looking forward to following the evolution of Kim Kardashian’s children. Namely, Chicago, Saint, Psalm, and North.

They are the delight of their parents!