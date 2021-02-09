Kim Kardashian: her daughter North is already a real artist!

On a daily basis, Kim Kardashian is very proud of her offspring! Yesterday, she immortalized on the Web the recent painting of her daughter North.

On Monday, February 8th, Kim Kardashian put her followers in full view. Via her Instagram story, the pretty brunette unveiled one of the latest paintings of her eldest daughter North. You’ll see, his masterpiece is worth a look.

To this day, who doesn’t know Kim Kardashian?! As a reminder, the star has seen his fame explode thanks to his reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

On-screen, the pretty brunette loved to reveal all aspects of her daily life alongside her illustrious family! But last year, Kim Kardashian and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan shocked their fans by formalizing the end of the filming of the show.

From now on, they focus on other projects! At the moment, Kris Jenner’s daughter continues to excite the crowds because of her private life.

Indeed, it is rumored that the businesswoman would finalize the papers of her divorce from Kanye West. It would have been several months since the two stars would get along.

“He (Editor’s note: Kanye West) understands that (…) Kim’s had enough of him. In fact, he’s also tired of being involved with the Kardashian,” a source close to the “Kanye” said for “Page Six.”

But also: “And it’s been for a while. Especially with her mother (KrisJenner), who occupies an important place in all the major decisions she makes (…) ».

For now, Kim Kardashian prefers not to unpack anything in the media. But it remains very active on the Web. Yesterday, True’s aunt shared a beautiful painting of her daughter North via her Instagram story.

KIM KARDASHIAN: NORTH IMPRESSES THE WEB WITH HER PAINTING!

As you can see, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter is very talented! She brilliantly represented a beautiful landscape in painting.

One might even think that this is a reproduction inspired by their last stay in the mountains. In any case, the result is very successful.

“My little artist North,” said Kourtney’s sister. No doubt his post has put his followers in full view.

While Kim Kardashian is busy with her business, her children remain her priority! As soon as the influencer has a moment off, she enjoys doing multiple activities with her small tribe.

Last I heard, Mason’s aunt would do her utmost to protect them from tabloid madness. According to Entertainment Tonight, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm would not suffer from the scattering of their famous parents.

“Children don’t really know what’s going on because they’re young, but at the same time, it’s not new to them,” the well-known media outlet said.

But also: “Kim and Kanye have always been busy traveling around the country and abroad. (…) So the fact that Kanye West is absent is not shocking to the kids.” Case to follow you are told!