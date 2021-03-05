Kim Kardashian: Her daughter North West’s lizard dresses in Skims!

Kim Kardashian amused her followers. On the Web, the star immortalized her daughter North with her lizard dressed in a pretty SKIMS outfit!

Through social media, Kim Kardashian unveiled some images of North with her lizard. The latter named “Speed” posed with an adorable skiMS outfit.

As many of you still follow Kim Kardashian’s daily life on the Web. Lately, her private life has often made the fat cabbages of the tabloid press!

And for good reason, the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is currently in the process of divorce from Kanye West! According to some tabloids, it would be a while since the two stars were on the same wavelength.

The Kamyes didn’t even live under the same roof anymore. The “Stronger” performer has always enjoyed living alone in Wyoming.

While Kim Kardashian wouldn’t leave the upscale neighborhoods of L.A. for anything. But it would be the rapper’s mental health that would have been right for their story.

“Kim was tired of waiting. She tried to give her wedding a chance,” said a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan for “E!”

But also: “She already wanted a divorce last year. She’s given herself a lot of time, but it’s time to move on.” Right now, the businesswoman is doing her utmost to protect her children from all this media madness.

At least on the web, Kim Kardashian intrigued her fans by posting these pictures of her daughter North. The proof!

KIM KARDASHIAN: HER DAUGHTER NORTH AND HER LIZARD STEAL THE SHOW!

It’s no secret that North loves animals! And obviously, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter seems to have befriended this adorable lizard who wears a pretty SKIMS outfit just like her.

Through her legend, the influencer indulges a little more about her story. “Against the new member of our family… Speed,” Khloé’s sister explained on her social media on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

But also: “I really didn’t intend to like Speed as I do but she grew up with me! Speed was really my best friend Allison and we kept her for a week and she never left and it’s been months.”

Obviously, the little lizard has adapted to the daily bling-bling of Kim Kardashian and her entourage. “Speed has been redesigned with skiMS Cosy custom and even has the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually picked up the jewel a few months ago; North always knows what’s going on!). ..

According to the businesswoman, North and Speed would be inseparable! “Wait, this lizard is wearing a custom SKIMS outfit? I’m crying,” reads one post. Or even: “Too cute. She is the best-dressed lizard in the world.” Sacred North!