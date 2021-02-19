Kim Kardashian: her future ex-husband Kanye West would be at his worst!

According to several rumors, it seemed that Kim Kardashian’s future ex-husband, Kanye West, would be in the worst shape right now!

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian fans learned that she wanted a divorce from Kanye West. And the least we can say is that this news has had the effect of a bomb on the Web.

Kim Kardashian has decided to leave Kanye West. Since its presentation in the U.S. election, the latter has been overwhelmed by events. On social media, he made some very shocking remarks against his wife and Kris Jenner.

Yet Kim Kardashian had been keen to defend her husband. According to her, it is because of his bipolarity that he has encountered several problems lately. She had also wanted to issue an ultimatum to Kanye West.

The young woman wanted her husband to get treatment and take treatment. Something the principal interested would have refused. Because of her choice, the pretty brunette would have asked for a divorce. The rapper would be at his worst.

In an interview with People, a source revealed that the young man would go through this situation very badly. According to her, he’s really bad. And the least we can say is that things are not really going to work out for him.

Kim Kardashian’s close friend also said: “Kanye is anxious and very sad. He knows that his marriage is over and that there is nothing to do right now. He also realizes all that he loses by losing Kim.”

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST: THE POINT OF NO RETURN

The source added: “They are no longer on the same page about the future of their family. Kim Kardashian is at peace with that. There is very little hope for reconciliation. It would take a miracle.”

The relative continued on Kim Kardashian and her husband: “But Kanye also believes in miracles. She doesn’t want to hurt him. She just realizes that she can no longer stay married to him. He knows she was a good wife.”

The source concluded: “He still loves her very much. But he understands.” Fans still hope the situation will eventually get better between the two lovebirds. It must be said that no one expected this.

The reality TV contestant and her husband have been married for years. They had a little boy Psalm only two years ago. Some think there’s still a little hope between the two lovebirds.

It remains to be seen what Kim Kardashian will decide to do about her relationship. And his family life. You’ll have to be patient before you know more about their love story.

One thing is for sure, the rapper also suffers from this situation. Case to follow!