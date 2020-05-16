Kim Kardashian : her mother Kris Jenner assaulted by his security service

It is a scenario chilling that will find fans of The Incredible family Kardashian this Sunday 22 September. In an extract revealed on the social networks, Kim learns that her mother Kris Jenner has had big trouble with his security service.

This is twelve years now that Americans go to to the tv the hectic life of The Incredible family Kardashian. Two new seasons have been unveiled this year in just a few weeks apart. It must be said that the entire clan was shaken by a sad case. Shortly after the birth of her first child, True, Khloé was discovered that his companion Tristan was being cheated with Jordyn Woods – the best friend of her little sister Kylie. A family drama largely operated in the sixteenth season… but also in the seventeenth ! Since the first episode aired there was a ten-day – revealed to the viewers, an attempt of approximation of the basketball player.

Kim Kardashian horrified by the attitude of his men

But the stories of Khloé Kardashian will not be the only to fascinate the public. This Wednesday, the 18th September, a preview of the next episode has been revealed on social networks. Filmed in his car, the wife of Kanye West receives a phone call worrying his little sister. ” All your security service attacked momcan we hear you say. We called the 911. This is crazy… The ambulance is on the way. “ In shock, the mom of North, San, Chicago, and Psalm has sought to learn more. “We were in the garden, and Mom has fallen to a point where she would not have had to. I told him to come back and they have attacked “explained Khloé, totally panicked.

And apparently, the men of hand of Kim were particularly violent with the momager. In the video, Kris Jenner appears to be lying on a stretcher. No information is revealed about his injuries. To know all the details, it is necessary to follow the adventures of the famous family Sunday, September 22.