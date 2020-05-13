Kim Kardashian : her new project with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe

The great news for fans of the Kardashian sisters fell on October 29. If Kim Kardashian has created her fragrance brand KKW Fragrance in 2018, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have all disclosed on their account Instagram the launch of three new fragrances for the end of the year. “I am very pleased to announce the new collection KKW Fragrance :” Diamonds by Kourtney X Kim X Khloe “. This collection is really special, because this is the first time that I am working with my Kourtney and Khloe to my fragrance line. ” said Kim Kardashian by posting a photo of the new bottles that will be released on 8 November.

Three scents for three characters

The collection consists of three fragrances representing each of the sisters. For those who like the scents of jasmine, musks, lilac or wood, it is necessary to opt for the fragrance of Khloe. The bottle is pink and is described as a floral bouquet. The one Kourtney is yellow and has oriental scents, including iris, vanilla and magnolia. “The fragrance is so personal, being able to create my own perfume from the beginning to the end was an exciting experience. I wanted to create a vibrant which matches my world classic and playful, ” wrote Kourtney on her post Instagram.

The third fragrance representing Kim Kardashian is white and composed of notes such as ginger, cream of coconut milk and the orange blossom for a scent tropical. “Each of the perfumes we really fascinates individually,” said the wife of Kanye West.

She had previously collaborated with her little sister Kylie Jenner for a collection of three fragrances represented in the shape of a mouth.

It’s a family affair !