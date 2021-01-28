Kim Kardashian: her reality show almost never saw the light of day!

Kim Kardashian almost never made it to the screen! Indeed, her reality show was broadcast thanks to huge luck!

Kim Kardashian has been a huge success for more than 10 years with her show. Indeed, the pretty brunette and her sisters shook up the codes of reality TV with “The Incredible Kardashian Family” in 2007.

The star stages her daily life alongside her loved ones. And viewers immediately hooked up with her universe.

Kim Kardashian is filming with her family. The star has completed more than 14 seasons in recent years. Incredible!

The It-girl has thus become a world-famous figure. Her show generates significant spin-offs and allows her to make a fortune. Yet Kim almost never had such success!

Indeed, the show “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” almost never saw the light of day. The reason? The pilot episode did not please producer Ryan Seacrest, who did not want to proceed with the project.

Khloé Kardashian confided in the producer about this refusal. She explains, “I think we shot a pilot or something like that for Ryan and it didn’t lead to anything.”

Fortunately, Kim Kardashian and her sisters had a huge stroke of luck! “A program from E! didn’t work, so they had to broadcast something to fill the grid. »

So the clan had the opportunity to prove itself on television. Khloé admits “They told us: for is going to come on the show, you’re going to start filming, you’re going to be broadcast in two weeks”.

Kim Kardashian and her family didn’t expect this news! And they went on tv overnight!

According to Khloé, this setback allowed young women to remain on screen themselves. This spontaneity would be at the origin of the success of the reality show!

“We didn’t even have time to think about it, to really pre-design or pretend anything. It was really us live, I think it’s the recipe for the success of the series.”

The Kardashian family is very grateful: “This is the best thing that has happened to us. People identified with us and it seemed realistic to some of them.”

Since that day, Kim Kardashian and her family have not let go of the cameras. And the clan has become a must-have all over the world. Ryan Seacrest did the right thing by giving them a second chance!

Unfortunately, the famous family finally decided to draw a line under this show in 2020. Indeed, stars now prefer to devote themselves to their personal careers. The beginning of a new era?