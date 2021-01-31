Kim Kardashian: Her sister Khloé pregnant with a second child?

Khloé Kardashian has announced that she wants a second child! So will Kim Kardashian’s sister get pregnant this year?

It’s the rumor that’s freaking out the web! Khloé Kardashian is very keen to be a mom again! Kim Kardashian’s sister has spoken about the arrival of a second baby in Keeping Up With the Kardashian. So, will she soon announce good news?

Kim Kardashian and her sisters have unveiled a teaser for the finale of their reality show. Fans were able to discover the new adventures of the famous clan. And the least we can say is that it looks explosive!

An excerpt particularly caught the attention of Internet users. Indeed, Khloé decided to set the record straight with her darling Tristan Thompson in front of the cameras.

As a reminder, the young couple has had a very complicated year. And for good reason: the young man has been accused of deception several times.

Kim Kardashian’s sister decided to fight for her couple. And she’s ready to give her man a chance.

In the excerpt, Khloé confides without a wooden tongue to the famous basketball player. She thanked him for making efforts and for changing after his adventure.

“You’ve been becoming a different person for a year. I’m afraid you’ll do it again, but I hope we can rebuild something solid over time.”

Kim Kardashian’s sister then made an unexpected statement in the teaser sequel. Indeed, she mentions the possibility of having a second child with Tristan.

KIM KARDASHIAN: HER SISTER KHLOÉ WANTS ANOTHER CHILD!

Khloé feels the urge to have another baby. “I think it’s a good time to have a new child,” she says.

The star wants to offer a little brother or sister to her daughter True. And according to her, this second baby could even save her family!

It did not take more to frighten Internet users. Indeed, this news has made the effect of a bomb on the canvas. And fans are looking forward to hearing more!

So is Kim Kardashian going to see her family grow in 2021? The mystery remains! Anyway, Khloé’s call didn’t go unnoticed!

The pretty blonde is ready to turn a blind eye to her couple of problems and move on. Her darling cheated on him just a few months after giving birth in 2019.

Despite this betrayal, Khloé Kardashian wants to take a new step with her baby. It remains to be seen whether he will agree to become a dad for the second time!

No doubt: this new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashian has many surprises in store for us! And it may well be that Kim Kardashian’s family is learning a happy event in the rest of the episodes!