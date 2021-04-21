Kim Kardashian: her sister Kylie Jenner ignites the Web in sexy lingerie!

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner shared two photos where she posted herself ultra sexy in lingerie!

Like her older sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner is really active on social media. The pretty brunette does many shoots that she does not hesitate to share with her fans. But that’s not all.

A PHOTO THAT MAKES THE BUZZ

From time to time, Kim Kardashian’s sister reveals behind the scenes of her shoot. This is particularly the case at the beginning of the week. On Monday, April 19, Kylie Jenner shared two new photos on her Instagram account.

And the least we can say is that Kylie Jenner did not fail to make the buzz on the social network. The reason? Kim Kardashian’s sister was really sexy in lingerie. She highlighted her chest on the web.

With makeup and a very well-done hairstyle, she was unanimous among her fans. For her manicure, she also opted for really colorful nails. Kylie Jenner also brought to light her dream body.

His fans have also validated 100% of her shots. Stormi’s mom has raised more than 8.2 million “likes” in just a few hours from her followers and relatives.

In the caption of her Instagram photos, Kim Kardashian’s older sister also wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen.” her. “ to be translated as “Ladies and Gentlemen .. she“.

KIM KARDASHIAN MAKES A BEAUTIFUL STATEMENT TO KOURTNEY

In the comments, many did not hesitate to compliment Kim Kardashian’s little sister. This is particularly the case with Khloé Kardashian. She wrote, “She’s here!” Other fans also left him adorable messages.

For her part, it was Kim Kardashian who made an adorable statement to Kourtney. The reason? She celebrated her birthday two days ago. She revealed all her love to him on the social network.

The reality TV contestant said: “Happy birthday to my Armenian queen Kourtney! The person on this planet I know the longest! » .

Kim Kardashian also continued: “The person who will try any beauty care with me LOL about Kourt … There is no one like you! You always know what you want in this life.

“You never conform to what other ideals are. And I admire that so much! You always defense what’s right. You’ve become the best therapist a girl can ask for! » .

Pou fin Kim Kardashian added: “I love you also the end times and beyond! Have the best birthday ever. You deserve it all! » . A really cute message that made the buzz on the Web.

For her part, Kourtney commented with adorable emoji. She looked very touched!