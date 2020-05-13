Kim Kardashian : her stamp astronomical for a pub

Kim Kardashian has lent his image to an ad spot for Uber Eat Australia… for a Few seconds which were very expensive, the american giant !

It’s Christmas before the hour for Kim Kardashian ! By participating in an advertisement for the australian version of Uber Eat, the beautiful brunette has pocketed a true jackpot ! According to the magazine NWstar The Incredible family Kardashian would have received $ 1.35 million, or about 1.2 million euros… Not bad, for a pub a few seconds ! It must be said that the wife of Kanye West has surprised more than one with this partnership for Uber…

On the images, we can see Kim Kardashian sitting on a couch at the side of the australian actress Magda Szubanski. The two women are on their phones, trying to choose what they will order on the application. A few moments later, the deliveryman arrives and Kim Kardahsian launches a “Nice“ cool (in French), before getting back by the actress on her pronunciation. The star of the series Kath & Kim then continues by listing a series of words with the same intonation… What the mother of North responds : “I have no idea what you’re saying“. Injured, his interloctrice responds : “It is the same English that queen Elizabeth II, it is not so difficult…”

Users have loved this advertising

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian did not fail to share this commercial with his community. “Tonight, I am going to eat… To do this advertising with Uber Eats Australia was so funny ! Clothing Netball are just crazy”she wrote, in the caption. A publication obviously much appreciated by its 157 million subscribers, since it has already over 7 million views and almost as many likes. Internet users have also been very many comment on this video. “This advertising is so funny… I didn’t know this aspect of your personality Kim ! I love it in any case ! The outfit is very pretty, and you form a good duo with Magda Szubanski”one can read under the post.

