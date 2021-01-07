Kim Kardashian hires powerful lawyer for divorce from Kanye West

Kim hired superstar attorney Laura Wasser, founder of the online divorce service, It’s Over Easy.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been shaken by claims that their six-year marriage is over, with sources saying ‘divorce is imminent’ for the power couple.

According to the Daily Mail, multiple sources have claimed that Kim is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband while saying that he is fed up with the entire Kardashian clan.

Rumors of a split follow a difficult year for the couple in which they were seen having ‘crisis’ talks after Kanye accused Kim of trying to ‘lock him up’ and said he wanted to divorce her in a series of inconsistent posts on Twitter, while he was supposedly in the grip of a bipolar episode.

Kanye also made a failed run for the White House in 2020 and during his first presidential campaign rally, he told attendees that Kim had considered aborting his daughter North and that at that point he wanted to divorce his wife.

A source told PageSix that the couple is “ready” and that they are currently in talks about splitting their fortune after leading separate lives for the past year, with Kanye spends most of his time on his $ 14 million ranches. in Wyoming.

It has been claimed that Kim hired superstar attorney Laura Wasser, who is a managing partner at the Cooperman & Mandles family law firm, and founder and CEO of the online divorce service, It’s Over Easy.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in talks to reach an agreement, “added the source.