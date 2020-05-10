Kim Kardashian : his incredible gift of 60 000 euros for his daughter North

In the family Kardashian, you always wonder who will make the gift the most improbable. While Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, has altogether received a home, Kim Kardashian has not looked at the expense for his eldest daughter, North.

In the family Kardashian, gifts surprising is a real challenge. Each time, the family members try to outdo each other. Unfortunately for the rest of the clan, Kylie Jenner seems to be unbeatable : she offered her daughter Stormi, who has not even yet two years old… A house ! The gift is implausible, but difficult to know if Stormi is well aware of the huge surprise that was made. In big sister gifts, although more mundane, are just as incredible. While North was shunned during the shoot for Christmas, she had a good reason to smile again, Tuesday 24 December.

Kim Kardashian has not looked at the expenditure for the sake of his eldest daughter, since it got rid of 60 000 euros for his Christmas giftaccording to Télé-Loisirs. “Very big fan” Michael Jackson, North will now be able to dress up as his idol : his mom bought him a velvet jacket of the king of pop. A garment that Michael Jackson had worn to the 65th birthday of Elizabeth Taylor. To ensure the authenticity of the property, the jacket has been lined with photos of the star wearing the jacket.

Such a gift could have its place in a museum, or to be kept as decoration of luxury. Very little for the Kardashian : setbacks to the sleeves and a hem at the bottom of the jacket were sewn so that the small North can wear this garment.

“She is so grateful and excited”, tells, in story Instagram, Kim Kardashian. The contrary would have been surprising.

Story Instagram Kim Kardashian