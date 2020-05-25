Kim Kardashian, his statement to his six-year marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian celebrated Sunday, his sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye West.

After the storm, the calm to return ? If they have lived containment is complicated which has caused tensions within their couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do not intend to give up. Better, they were celebrating this weekend a milestone with their sixth wedding anniversary, the occasion for the star of reality tv show to send a little statement to her husband on the social networks.

Sunday, may 24, 2020, the mother of a family of 39-year-old and took advantage of their wedding in cyprus to publish two photos of the couple at the beginning of their relationship in 2012. Kanye West is installed at the table while his companion drops a kiss on his cheek. “6 years have passed, we still have eternity”, she tenderly written.

In his story, the mother of North (7 years in June), St (5 years), Chicago (2 years) and Psalm (1 year) has also posted photos of their wedding dream that had been held in may 2014 in Florence.

Kim Kardashian celebrates her wedding anniversary on the 24th of may 2020 © Instagram

