Kim Kardashian hit on by ‘Succession’ actor Nicholas Braun!

Kim Kardashian is popular. Indeed, the actor Nicholas Braun, famous for his role in “Succession”, has just sent him a message.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, actor Nicholas Braun humorously discusses Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West.

Known for playing the role of Greg in the series Succession, the comedian begins his video by being saddened by the news. Yes yes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are about to divorce.

«Oh my God, Kim and Kanye’s divorce makes me sad. What for? What for? It’s painful to think about how they feel right now, and how she feels. Finally, I wonder what they will do from now on? Where does she go… now,” exclaims Nicholas Braun.

«Because she has just had three marriages, and it is to wonder if it is possible to try her luck with a new guy at this moment? Would it be a bad thing to meet a new person, a totally different guy? A man who would make her laugh a little, or make her feel small because he’s so tall?” continues the movie star, who is known for measuring 2 meters.

«Just a guy who talks about her on the Internet. A guy who would make a video like this and would like to find a way to just talk to him because he doesn’t know anyone around him, “continues Nicholas Braun aka Greg.

The latter then confides that he hopes that the video will be viewed by the beautiful Kim Kardashian. He also tries to guess what the young woman might say to herself. “Hmmm is a little different. This guy is weird, but maybe in a good way,” he grumbles.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS SURELY VERY BUSY!

This video has of course generated a lot of reactions on the social network. The 32-year-old actor even received encouragement from some of his filming colleagues.

«She would be crazy to miss such an opportunity,” wrote Christopher Mintz-Plasse. “Give him a little time… it’s going to get to the idea,” replied Lili Reinhart.

However, we doubt that Kim Kardashian will respond to this post. Indeed, the young woman seems too busy fighting with Kanye West for the future of her children. Oh oh…

For her part, Kim Kardashian would ask for shared custody of the children. To support her, she will normally be able to count on lawyer Laura Wasser.

The latter specialist in celebrity divorce, which counts among her clients Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, or Jennifer Garner. That’s all it is!

Anyway, we hope everything will go according to plan for the couple. And that Nicholas Braun will also succeed. Case to follow then!