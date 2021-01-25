Kim Kardashian: “I miss dressing up”

The reality TV star already resents the prolonged pandemic and the absence of red carpets.

Reality star Kim Kardashian strikes a graceful pose in a new snapshot she’s posted on social media, though she says she misses getting dressed.

In the picture she posted in the early hours of Monday, Kim is seen getting out of her car. In combination with the bright color of the all-black wheels, Kim is also dressed in black. She wears an open-front black leather jacket that falls well below the knees, with a short, off-the-shoulder black leather dress that has an embroidered cross on the torso.

The 40-year-old celebrity adds to her minimalist look, a face with little makeup, and the caption that she writes on the image: “I miss getting dressed”, in clear relation to the cancellation of practically all the red carpets due to the Covid pandemic -19.

Kim has been in the limelight lately with media reports of her impending divorce from husband Kanye West. According to recent media reports, the divorce is well advanced, with Kim and Kanye barely communicating.