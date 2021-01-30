Kim Kardashian in tears in the trailer for the latest episode of KUWTK!

Via her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian unveiled the trailer for the latest episode of KUWTK! The end of an era marked by emotion!

Take out the handkerchiefs… Kim Kardashian has just unveiled a trailer for the latest episode of the last season of KUWTK (Keeping up with the Kardashian)!

It’s official, the twentieth season of Keeping up with the Kardashian will be the last. Un 20th and final season will air on March 18, 2021, on channel E!. So, the beautiful Kim Kardashian has just unveiled the trailer of the last episode of their family reality show.

Indeed, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the 40-year-old star unveiled the trailer via his Instagram account. A post that she captioned with humor: “I did not intend to leave you without a few images of me with my famous horrible face crying to close this twentieth season of Keeping up with the Kardashian! The premiere will take place on March 18, on E! »

A post that Internet users loved to discover! Indeed, on Instagram, Kim Kardashian’s post already has more than 9 million views and almost 2 million likes… A real record!

There are also a lot of comments… And the least we can say is that fans of the beautiful Kim are looking forward to the last season of KUWTK, and it’s little to say!

KIM KARDASHIAN: FANS ARE SAD THAT THE PROGRAM STOPS

The last season of the reality TV KUWTK is already full of twists and turns… But above all rich in emotions! Indeed, in the trailer that Kim Kardashian posted, we can already see North’s mom in tears!

The latter is not the only one, Kris Jenner, is also very moved! In the episode, the momager of the family even wonders if stopping the program is a good decision as she seems to be pained!

“Kris Jenner already seems to regret… Maybe she’ll change her mind and it won’t be the last season after all! Or: “It’s too sad, I feel that, like Kim, I’m going to cry all the tears in my body watching the last episode… It should not stop the program of a lifetime… »

Can we read on the social network… Obviously, fans of Keeping up with Kardashian are just as sad as Kim Kardashian and her mother. See you on March 18, 2021, on channel E! to discover the latest season of KUWTK… Only a few weeks to go!