Kim Kardashian in underwear leopard, she reveals her body after the containment

Although confined to his house in Calabasas, Kim Kardashian does not let go. The star of the reality show american has just published a photo motivating for his fans as a result of his many sessions of sport carried out during the confinement. In its publication of Friday, may 22, she enrolled in the caption : ‘Quarantine Workout’. A cliché already enjoyed by some 3.5 million subscribers. In his gym, which is probably the size of your gym collective, she shows herself in a bikini, the body-wrapped. A silhouette as the star of reality tv has used to show with pride.

Because at age 39, the mother of North, San, Chicago, and Psalm has much to be proud of. Even if the gossips will tell you that she has been pregnant twice since she has used a surrogate mother to her last two children.

In a bikini, leopard, Kim Kardashian unveils her body

The star of reality tv show american laying sneakers in the foot against a ‘step machine’ in his gym, wearing underwear leopard printed. The magnate of social networks knows that : even in containment, it is possible to do business. That is why, it is without saying, a product placement for the brand of sneakers of her husband. She is wearing the latest pair of the firm Adidas, the Yeezy 500 High Tyrian.

The rapper Kanye West to celebrate once again the support of his wife, given that his company has just been valued by the finance and business magazine Forbes at 1.3 billion dollars (1.1 billion euros). Moreover, this is not the first investment it made in confinement, the young woman already has published this week a series of photos taken with the application ‘Photobooth’ Macbook for promoting her brand of cosmetics KKW Beauty.

Pictures very sexy against one of his Rolls Royce.

Internet users shocked by his body

A Source of motivation for some, surprise for others, one thing is certain, this photo will not leave anyone indifferent. To see the many comments in the publication of the star :

‘Kim you have been a little too soft these days 🙂 !’ @rap

‘Oh my God …’ @emrata

‘So amazing I can’t manage’ @luyah

Of course, as usual some are allowed to criticize the star of the 171 million subscribers :

‘You don’t have any muscle tone, I’d like to know what exercises are you doing’ @luiis269

‘The exercises you’re doing don’t seem to work for your cellulitis of the left calf’ @sevdagul.karaka

An athletic body

The Kardashian sisters are renowned for their forms say generous, but also for their interest in the sport.

Like her sister Khloe who has even a show of fitness on the channel E! News, Kim is training almost every day. To stay in shape, the star has trained with her personal coach Melissa Alcantara, via FaceTime.

Obviously, Kim Kardashian follows a dietary program to the letter, thanks to the meals prepared by his chef. But it is especially his involvement in the sport that produces its effect today. According to the publications of the fame, she began her training in the morning with a series of 60 abs, 20 weights, three sets of 30 curls to work biceps … nothing that exercises the secluded life of a lot of you, isn’t it ? The coach personal Kim Kardashian is a ‘Fitgirl’ very well known on the social networksfollowed by a million people on Instagram.

It is the origin of the loss of weight of the star. It is also that Kim owes him her body well-toned. During her fitness program, the woman said that his coach arrived every morning at 5: 45 am exactely to start training. As the old saying says, ‘first up, first floor…’

