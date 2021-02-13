Kim Kardashian is a full advocate for her daughter North West’s creativity!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t often take the time to respond to mockery. But when North West is criticized, nothing stops the mother.

Kim Kardashian knows how to make herself heard, today she sets the record straight in her insta story. The mother then defends the talent of her daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian is the star of social media. And for good reason, on Instagram, the pretty mom already has 204 million followers. In short, she knows a great reputation.

Thus, his life interests his many fans. The latter are therefore looking for the slightest scoop. And since his divorce, Internet users are served.

This unexpected separation then shakes the Web. Yes, after years of happiness and four children, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have drawn a line on this idyll. So enough to amaze their fans.

The couple then faces widespread criticism and rumors circulating on social media. In reality, Kim Kardashian is very used to mockery.

Indeed, since the beginning of her fame, the Kardashian star has known a lot of bad buzzes. She never allowed herself to be deflated.

And yet, when Internet users make fun of her daughter North West, Kim Kardashian comes out of her hinges. Kanye West’s ex-wife then defends his daughter’s creativity.

KIM KARDASHIAN DEFENDS HER DAUGHTER NORTH WEST’S PAINTING

A bad buzz erupted this Tuesday, February 9 for Kim Kardashian. Indeed, the very proud mother then posted a picture of a painting made by her daughter North West.

And yet, Internet users have doubts about the author of the work. So they accuse the beautiful brunette of lying about her daughter’s talents.

So Kim Kardashian has lost patience. So she decided to speak on Instagram. She then says, “Don’t play with me when it comes to my children.” My daughter and her best friend take serious oil painting classes where their talent and creativity are encouraged and nurtured. »

To say the least, Kim Kardashian knows how to make herself heard. And yet, theories are emerging on the Web. Internet users thought that the painter would be Bob Ross, a painter who died in 1995.

North’s mom said: “I see opinion pieces in the media and adult social media posts from adults. (…) How dare you see kids doing great things and then trying to accuse them of NOT being great?!?!? »

The beautiful Kim Kardashian finishes and explains: “Please stop embarrassing yourself with your negativity and let the kids be awesome. NORTH PAINTED IT! Nice end word, isn’t it?