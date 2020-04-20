Kim Kardashian is already protected with a bandana in 2014 !

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepping up its already ingenuity in 2014… In fact, they protected themselves already the nose and mouth with a bandana!

Kim Kardashian was nostalgic mood yesterday ! Indeed, on Instagram, the young woman has posted an old picture of herself dating back to 2014… MCE TV tells you more !

On the photo, Kim Kardashian is not the only one ! In fact, she takes the pose in the street accompanied by her husband Kanye West. The mother of the family is wearing leggings, a leather jacket…And a bandana !

Toutefois, the young woman is not wearing the bandana around the neck… Or even in the hair ! In fact, Kim the door in order to hide his nose and mouth, a bit like a surgical mask !

As well, Kim Kardashian wrote in the caption :” Back to the future ! “ A photo that people are much commented on ! In fact, some believe that the star of reality tv was already ahead of its time !

Kim Kardashian, people love this photo

Users have loved this photo of Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West ! In effect, the post in question has already over 1.5 million likes… A real record, even for the sublime mom of North, San, Chicago, and Psalm !

The comments are also very numerous and all the more adorable as each other ! MCE TV offers you the chance to discover a few one that we have selected !

“Too good for Kim ! As usual, you’re still an avant-garde ! At the end of the containment, we’ll all go out like that Kim ! “You was already with Kanye in 2014 and he also wore a bandana… Strange, but it is no longer current ! “

Or even : “Kanye and you, you were in the future… Amazing ! “ And we can read on the social network Kim ! It offers you the chance to admire the picture in question below !

