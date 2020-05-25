Kim Kardashian is celebrating 6 years of marriage with Kanye West

May 24, 2014, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West said yes, in Italy, at Forte Belvedere near Florence. A wedding out of the ordinary with a dinner at Versailles hosted the night before for the guests, private concert by Lana Del Rey, travel by private jet to reach the place of the ceremony, gown haute couture Givenchy a value of 217 000€, and room huge rise…

Six years later, Kim Kardashian has decided to celebrate this moment with the two shots that she posted on Instagram. You can see Kim kissing the cheek of her husband, Kanye West. In the caption, she writes : “6 years in fact. For always. Until the end “. In its story, the star has also posted several pictures of the ceremony. Their daughter, North West, was then aged 11 months. Since the family has grown with the birth of the Saint, age 4, Chicago, 2 years, and Psalm, 10 months.

To congratulate them on this anniversary of marriage, Kris Jenner has also published a slide photo of the couple.

The containment would not, however, been of the most simple to manage for the couple. At the beginning of the month of may, the magazine “Us Weekly” said : “”Kim and Kanye are much argued during the quarantine. Kanye tape really on the nerves of Kim. She has the feeling that all the parenting duties are based on it. It is frustrated that Kanye is not helping her with the children. “A situation that would have prompted him to go relax only a few time in a property by the sea in Malibu where she was spotted :” Kim feels that she needs space and keep their distance from Kanye.”