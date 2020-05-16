Kim Kardashian is chilly crop by her husband Kanye West

We all know how Kim Kardashian is known and how it has made him famous, and his entire family. And even if this side of sulphur has fallen in love with Kanye West at the beginning, it does not mean that his daughters follow the same path as their mother and not grow up too fast. Explanations… The last September 12, invited on the set of E ! News, Kim Kardashian has revealed having had a big argument with her husband Kanye West regarding their daughter North. The artist is tired of seeing her daughter wearing makeup, she said : “ I had big problems to it. So now, he wants no more makeup for the North. It has changed all the rules. ” And it must be said that, at just six years old, it’s a bit normal…

But seeing his mother do some contouring, the tutorials with Mario, get out of lines and lines of new cosmetics that it must most certainly test it for hours at home, in front of his children… Not easy for the North to resist. Now, if she wants to play with the working mom, she will find solace in trying the sheaths that she has just unveiled, but not so sure that she will enjoy as much as with her make-up !

North guard also has a few liberties, the business woman says : “She has every right to choose how she dresses. “ Indeed, it has already a lot of talent as a stylist as Kim recently explained in a publication Instagram : “My daughter Northie is the fashionista’s ultimate ! She accompanies me in the clothing stores and chooses what she likes. For our trip to Japan, I left to the hair itself. I should have let her do it on me also lol. She loves it. She is having fun and I am so happy that she is so expressive. . “

Really, Kim and North have still some bread on board to convince Kanye to let them do what they want in terms of clothes and makeup. And the rapper seems to be of the kind “hard to cook”… Good luck !

K. K