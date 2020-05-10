Kim Kardashian is darkened the face on the cover of a magazine and scandal

This weekend, Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover of the magazine ” 7Hollywood “. On the photos, the wife of Kanye West appear different. Short hair with a perm, very 70’s, it is his complexion much darker than usual, which has provoked the viewers.

In fact, the star of reality tv is accused of having changed her skin color, and as well, cultural appropriation. But most importantly, it is taxed black face, a racist practice that was the origin, at the theatre in the Nineteenth century, to the actors white to “dress up” as characters in black in darkening their complexion. In the comments under his post Instagram, fans are speaking out against this shooting, whose artistic director is Manfred Thierry Mugler. On Twitter, some of the show photos, that Kim Kardashian does not have this skin color.

Kim Kardashian was just white a few days ago, this blackface aint it pic.twitter.com/HRP8ThCq7P — Wut Eet Doo Baybeee (@crassiux) 20 December 2019

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian is at the heart of a controversy of cultural appropriation. In 2017, while it was the promotion of its cosmetics, internet users have denounced his skin darker than usual. Was Halloween that same year, the star of the family Kardashian was transformed into singer Aaliyah, and there again, a lot was up in arms against its transformation into a black woman. This summer, again, the mother of North, San, Chicago, and Psalm, launched a line of underwear gainants called ” Kimono “. Charged with ownership of a garment of the japanese culture, Kim Kardashian had to change the name of the line, which is now called ” Skims “.