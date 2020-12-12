CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian is ‘devastated’ after Brandon Bernard’s execution

Posted on

TV star Kim Kardashian was “crying all morning” after the news of Brandon Bernard’s execution.

Kim was part of the high-profile campaign calling for her execution to halt and has generally been a strong advocate for prison reform in the United States.

She was executed by lethal injection in a federal prison in Indiana for her role in the assassination of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999 when she was about to turn 18 at the time of the crime.

According to Kim, while the 40-year-old man was part of the crime, “his role was minor compared to that of the other teenagers involved, two of whom are now under house arrest.”

On Twitter, the KKW Beauty founder shared the heartbreaking conversation she had before her death, adding that the tragedy has “ruined” her.

“I am so broke right now. They killed Brandon. She was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. The most important thing is that she is sorry, very much for the pain and pain she has caused others, ”she wrote.

She also shared the gripping details of Brandon’s execution moments before her death.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

To Top