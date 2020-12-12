Kim Kardashian is ‘devastated’ after Brandon Bernard’s execution

TV star Kim Kardashian was “crying all morning” after the news of Brandon Bernard’s execution.

Kim was part of the high-profile campaign calling for her execution to halt and has generally been a strong advocate for prison reform in the United States.

She was executed by lethal injection in a federal prison in Indiana for her role in the assassination of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999 when she was about to turn 18 at the time of the crime.

According to Kim, while the 40-year-old man was part of the crime, “his role was minor compared to that of the other teenagers involved, two of whom are now under house arrest.”

🕊🕊🕊

🕊🕊🕊 I’m so messed up right now.

They killed Brandon.

He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 11, 2020

On Twitter, the KKW Beauty founder shared the heartbreaking conversation she had before her death, adding that the tragedy has “ruined” her.

“I am so broke right now. They killed Brandon. She was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. The most important thing is that she is sorry, very much for the pain and pain she has caused others, ”she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

She also shared the gripping details of Brandon’s execution moments before her death.